Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 137,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

ORCL stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $247.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

