Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $231.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $232.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

