Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.70. 403,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.85. The company has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

