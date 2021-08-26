Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.43. The stock had a trading volume of 170,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.