Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $1.52 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.97. 111,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,143. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $232.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

