Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Purchases 123,950 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,950 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 7.7% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,603,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,940. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

