Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Purchases 576 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $141.49. 98,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

