KeyCorp Increases Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target to $27.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $821.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 8,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,855 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Myers Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after buying an additional 236,933 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Myers Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after buying an additional 62,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

