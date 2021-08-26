KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Sunday. They issued an inline rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.20.

DUOL opened at $127.33 on Monday. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

