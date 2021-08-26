KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

NYSE GXO opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.