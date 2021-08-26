Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:KVSA) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 31st

Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KVSA) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Khosla Ventures Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $22,843,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,872,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

