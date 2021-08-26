Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.