Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%.

Shares of KC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.51. 51,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,978. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.79.

KC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

