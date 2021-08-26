Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.05. 19,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $458.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

