Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,238,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KL opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

KL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

