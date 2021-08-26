Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650,190 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,649,000 after buying an additional 1,224,878 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.52.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.