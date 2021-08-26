Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 57.9% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $262,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 98.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,552.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,505.24. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

