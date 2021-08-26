Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.