Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 325 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 125.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

