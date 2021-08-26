Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes $48,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,959,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,047,000 after buying an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $140.74 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.87.

