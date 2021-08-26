Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Gillian Davies bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

KGH stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 400 ($5.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £333.82 million and a P/E ratio of 97.56. Knights Group has a 12 month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 414.08.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

