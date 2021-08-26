KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman Sells 18,287 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $405,788.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $1,201,010.21.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,160,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,707,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,345,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

