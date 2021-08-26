KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading 6.4% Higher

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $23.90. 7,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 596,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. Analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $5,995,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,882,242 shares of company stock valued at $137,432,853.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

