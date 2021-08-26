Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.77 and last traded at $94.77. Approximately 2,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $635,508.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 83,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $7,324,218.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 183,599 shares of company stock valued at $16,026,858 and have sold 21,997 shares valued at $1,922,417. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 551,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

