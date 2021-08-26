Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KSS opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

