Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of KSS opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.24.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
