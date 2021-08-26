Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

