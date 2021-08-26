Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$2.45 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.00.
KNRLF stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
