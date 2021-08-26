Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$2.45 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.00.

KNRLF stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87.

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

