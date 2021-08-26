Kopin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 17,417 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 544% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 call options.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kopin alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kopin in the second quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kopin in the first quarter worth $81,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOPN stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 90,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84. Kopin has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.99 and a beta of 2.22.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.