Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $931.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,834,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 263.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,478,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145,270 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,566 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

