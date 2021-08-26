Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $55.46 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.