Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,707. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.