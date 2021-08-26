Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,849 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6,854.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 515,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 508,401 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 50,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

MPC opened at $58.63 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.