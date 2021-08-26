Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 130.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

SBUX stock opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

