Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 4,958 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Acuity Brands worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

NYSE AYI opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $194.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.27.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

