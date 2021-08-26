Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys 516 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $166.18 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

