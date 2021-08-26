Kuai Token Market Cap Hits $1.68 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $33.24 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.02 or 0.00762962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00098452 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,430,731 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

