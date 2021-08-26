Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 760 ($9.93).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAND. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total transaction of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64).

Land Securities Group stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 714.20 ($9.33). 1,280,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,362. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 698.03. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of -3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

