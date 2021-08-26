Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $573,775.15 and $217,442.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00121398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00153825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,895.26 or 1.00142086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.85 or 0.01024696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.87 or 0.06429547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.