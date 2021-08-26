Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) PT Raised to $16.50

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $413.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.30.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.