Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) PT Raised to $16.50

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $413.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.