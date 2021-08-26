Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 84,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMHC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 427,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 349,799 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 359.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 143.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 166,461 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 279,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 260,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 130,024 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMHC opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.