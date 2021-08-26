Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.72% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITAC. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $2,004,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITAC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

