Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 101.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. Wedbush dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $73.79 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

