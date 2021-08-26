Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $566,000 Investment in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LCAP opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

