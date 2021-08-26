Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 88.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 285,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 134,001 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 33.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 401,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 128,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCACU opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

