Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lannett has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Farber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lannett stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.72% of Lannett worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCI. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

