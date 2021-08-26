Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,246,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

