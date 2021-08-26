Lee Financial Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after acquiring an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $148.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,621,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,702,949. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.