Lee Financial Co Reduces Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 112,550 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,969,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 154,133 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,659,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

