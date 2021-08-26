Lee Financial Co Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.5% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,282,000 after buying an additional 57,135 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $416.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

