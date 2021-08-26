LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Issues Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%.

Shares of LX stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LexinFintech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of LexinFintech worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.12.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.